"Hazing" causes numerous crimes in the Armenian army

Hazing has overwhelmed the Armenian army - it manifests itself in ordinary behavior and ending with all other spheres of activity in military units.

Hazing in Armenian army is already not surprizing to anyone and has become common. It is possible tosay that because of hazing Armenian servicemen commit crimes almost every day.

So, hazing ensued fight between servicemen Rubik Avakyan and Serik Gevorkyan, who were on duty in the fighting position, as a result of which both soldiers were injured.

As a result of another criminal incident, a serviceman of the communications unit, Mkhitar Abrahamyan, suffered head and arm injuries, which caused him to be hospitalized.

Parents of serviceman Jivan Gevorgyan filed a complaint with the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia. The indignant parents of the soldier demand to punish those who beat their son in the barracks at night.

In the military unit of the enemy army stationed in the village of Hadrut, three servicemen - Jura Martirosyan, Grigor Danielyan and Garik Martirosyan, conspiring with each other, beat up their fellow-in-arms, causing him serious injuries.

News.Az