Head of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh expresses protest to US congressmen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, MP Tural Ganjaliyev has sent a letter of protest to members of the US Congress.

Ganjaliyev condemned the sending of a "congratulatory letter" to the illegal regime created by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by members of the Congress Frank Pallone, Jackie Speier, Gus Bilirakis and Adam Schiff who are supporting the Armenian lobby.

“The Azerbaijani community was forcibly displaced through ethnically cleansing from their homes and denied their basic human rights in the last 28 years while Armenia continues to illegally occupy Azerbaijan’s Nagorno Karabakh region and seven adjacent territories in violation of the basic principles of the international law and relevant resolutions of the UNSCRs and decisions of other international organizations,” he said.

He stressed that in this context, it is indeed very irresponsible to try to legitimize the “election show” in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories that took place on March 31 and April 14 as the international community, including the United States, unanimously took the side of law and justice by strongly rejecting the “election show” and standing in solidarity with Azerbaijan.

“This sends a very powerful message that the international community will not accept the results of ethnic cleansing and illegal occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories,” the MP added.

Ganjaliyev noted that in order to prove their adherence to human rights, universal values and the rule of law, these representatives of the Congress should urge Armenia to refrain from illegal actions that only further complicate the situation, leave the occupied territories and take a constructive approach to peace negotiations to resolve the conflict.

“Instead, they chose to commit themselves to actions that not only contradict to the basic human rights and universal values that the US espouses, but also encourages discrimination against the civilian population ethnically cleansed by Armenia. This is a wrong message and emboldens those in the Armenian society who are promoting discriminatory policies and historically notorious narratives about superiority of one and inferiority of other ethnic groups that blatantly violate every humanitarian and human rights laws and principles. This is nowhere for the future of people of Armenia and the wider region,” he said.

The MP underlined that the irresponsible letter that neglects Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and encourages discriminatory approach to the Azerbaijani community is wrong morally, legally and politically.

“The best thing the Members of Congress can do is to design their steps to help resolving the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict that would ensure basic human rights of all displaced persons, serve to the peaceful coexistence both between the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and the countries of the region. This would be an exemplar US leadership and victory of human rights over the continuing discrimination. Let me also emphasize that the forcibly displaced Azerbaijani community works tirelessly to advance the cause of peace, peaceful settlement of the conflict and the peaceful coexistence and prosperity of the both communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. We are very thankful to the international community and respective leaders, including in the US who are supporting this benign cause and call on others opposing it to reverse their malign course,” Ganjaliyev concluded.

News.Az

News.Az