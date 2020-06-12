Yandex metrika counter

Head of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh meets Iranian ambassador

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Head of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh meets Iranian ambassador

Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh met with Tural Ganjaliyev, MP, head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed the current situation in the region, the Iranian embassy wrote on Twitter.

“The Iranian ambassador insisted on peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and by the initiative of regional countries,” the embassy noted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      