Head of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh meets Iranian ambassador

Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh met with Tural Ganjaliyev, MP, head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed the current situation in the region, the Iranian embassy wrote on Twitter.

“The Iranian ambassador insisted on peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and by the initiative of regional countries,” the embassy noted.

News.Az