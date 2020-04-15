Head of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh releases statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev has issued a statement.

“At present, the world is facing the biggest problem – the novel coronavirus – that recognize no borders. Azerbaijan keeps taking the necessary and preventive measures to ensure the safety of its citizens, and is protecting them from the socio-economic consequences of this pandemic," the statement said.

According to the statement, twenty-two clinics were allocated in Azerbaijan for the treatment of coronavirus patients. “In March, three new clinics were commissioned in the districts of Goranboy, Gazakh and Shamkir. The newly-commissioned 575-bed Yeni klinika medical institution in Baku is also intended for the treatment of coronavirus patients. So far, over 70,000 rests have been conducted in the country to detect coronavirus cases.”

Ganjaliyev noted that Yerevan does not allow the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh in the occupied Azerbaijani lands to benefit socio-economic, medical and other projects and programs implemented in Azerbaijan.

“Although the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh reported the spread of the novel coronavirus in the occupied territories, the puppet regime of Armenia held so-called “elections” on March 31, 2020, by covering up infection cases. Following this, despite the confirmation of the infection by Armenia, the second round of the so-called “elections” was held April 14. All this shows that ordinary Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh are an instrument for the dirty political games of Armenia, and the life and health of the people living there are not of interest to Armenia,” he added.

Ganjaliyev reiterated that after the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories, the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of Nagorno-Karabakh co-exist in peace within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and will equally enjoy the privileges granted to Azerbaijani citizens.

News.Az

