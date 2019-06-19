Head of Azerbaijani Presidential Administration attends int’l meeting on security issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Ramiz Mehdiyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan attended the 10th international meeting of high-level representatives on security issues in Ufa, Russia.

The meeting brought together representatives from 119 countries. The participants ways of ensuring national security and sustainable economic and social development against the background of growing hybrid warfare threats, AzVision.az reports.

Delivering a report at the meeting, Ramiz Mehdiyev spoke about the measures taken in Azerbaijan to prevent hybrid threats.

The meeting will focus on international cooperation in emergency humanitarian response, international information security and ways to combat the promulgation of terrorism ideology.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Ramiz Mehdiyev held meeting with Secretary of Russia's Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas, Secretary of Moldova’s Supreme Security Council Arthur Gumenyuk and Secretary of the Kyrgyz Security Council Damir Kazakovich Sagynbaev to discuss a number of issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

