Head of Azerbaijani Presidential Administration meets with Secretary of Russian Security Council

Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, academician Ramiz Mehdiyev has met with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev, AZERTAC reports.

According to Patrushev's press secretary Yevgeny Anoshin, they discussed mutual activities of the two countries` special forces as well as a bilateral security cooperation plan until the end of the year.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues in Ufa.

