Head of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora holds meetings in Switzerland

Chairman of the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov, has held a number of meetings during his visit to Switzerland, the committee said in a statement Oct. 5.

On the first day of the visit, he attended the Azerbaijani Embassy in Switzerland, where he laid flowers to the bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev, then he met with the Director of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) Sarah Mastantuoni and the Chief Executive Officer of the Soliswiss organization Richard Vogeli, which implement the activity aimed at study and solution of the problems of the Swiss people residing in foreign countries. The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland and Liechtenstein Khanim Ibrahimova.

During the meetings, the activities of the State Committee were noted, it was also noted that the policy on the Diaspora is one of the priority spheres of activity, to which the state attaches great importance.

The possibilities of establishing relations of cooperation and exchange of experiences with these organizations have also been discussed.

News.Az

