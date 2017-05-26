Head of customs office in Armenia arrested for bribery
Head of the Bavra customs office between Armenia and Georgia was arrested for taking a bribe.
RIA Novosti reports citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia that a criminal case was launched against him under 3 articles of the Criminal Code: taking and giving bribe, mediation in bribery and commercial bribery.
