Yandex metrika counter

Head of customs office in Armenia arrested for bribery

  • World
  • Share
Head of customs office in Armenia arrested for bribery

Head of the Bavra customs office between Armenia and Georgia was arrested for taking a bribe.

RIA Novosti reports citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia that a criminal case was launched against him under 3 articles of the Criminal Code: taking and giving bribe, mediation in bribery and commercial bribery.

News.Az

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      