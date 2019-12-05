Head of Iran Railways to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iranian delegation led by Saeed Rasouli, Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development and Managing Director of Iran Railways (RAI) will arrive in Baku on Thursday, the Embassy of Iran informed.

During the visit, the Iranian delegation will hold talks with Azerbaijani officials engaged in transport, particularly the railway sector.

According to the embassy, during the two-day visit, joint railway and transport projects between Azerbaijan and Iran will be discussed.

News.Az

