Head of Lihuanian delegation: "Voter turnout in Azerbaijan is higher than in Europe"

"Members of our assembly conducted observations at several sites in Baku."

"I am very glad that serious preparations were made for the elections."

According to APA, the due statement cam from the president of the Baltic Assembly, head of the delegation of the Lithuanian parliament Valerius Simulik, who observed the presidential elections on April 11 in Baku.

According to him, they witnessed the high voter turnout at the polling stations: "Everyone voted freely for his candidate. In your country, citizens showed great activity in the elections. Voter turnout in Azerbaijan is higher than in Europe. The electoral process fully complied with the law."

