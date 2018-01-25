Head of MFA's State Protocol Department receives Non-Resident Ambassadors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade, the Head of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan received the Non-Resident Ambassadors.

Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade, the Head of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan received copies of the credentials of Jose Manuel Silva and Germán Alejandro Ortega Almeida the newly appointed Ambassadors of the Republic of Chile (Residence in Ankara) and Republic of Ecuador (Residence in Tehran), the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

During the meeting, they had exchange of views on further promotion of bilateral friendly ties.

