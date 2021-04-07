Head of religious confessions in Azerbaijan visit graves of martyrs in liberated Aghdam (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade and heads of the religious confessions of Azerbaijan visited the graves of the first Karabakh War (1992-1994) martyrs in Aghdam city, liberated from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day Patriotic War.

The officials visited the grave of Azerbaijan’s National Hero Allahverdi Baghirov and other martyrs, and read prayers.

The trip participants also included members of the Gazi Council of the CMO, the head of the Community of Mountain Jews of Azerbaijan, Milikh Yevdayev, the head of the Community of European Jews in Baku, Alexander Sharovsky, ordinary of the Apostolic Prefecture of the Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan, Vladimir Fekete, and the head of Albano-Udi Christian Community Robert Mobili.

News.Az