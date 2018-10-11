Head of Riyadh Chamber receives Azerbaijani ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sides discussed issues of common interest

Ajlan Al-Ajlan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Riyadh Chamber, has received Azerbaijan's ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Shahin Abdullayev, Saudi Arabian state news agency SPA reports.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest and ways of taking advantage of investment and commercial opportunities between the two countries.

News.Az

News.Az