Head of Russia’s Tatarstan arrives in Azerbaijan

Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov has today embarked on a visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

At the Zangilan International Airport, Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov was met by Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, part of Eastern Zangazur economic region, Vahid Hajiyev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu and other officials.

