Head of state: Necessary to stop artificial price hike

The first three months of this year ended with good results.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to APA that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced this at a meeting devoted to the results of social and economic development in the first quarter of 2017 and forthcoming tasks.

The head of state said that strengthening macroeconomic stability is one of the most important issues:

"Artificial price hike cannot be tolerated."

President Ilham Aliyev said that the execution of the state budget is proceeding successfully:

"The full implementation of investment programs is important this year. Funds have been allocated for the implementation of the most essential projects in the country. The financial situation is positive. Foreign exchange reserves exceed the foreign debt fivefold."

