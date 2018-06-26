Head of state: We dispelled the myth about the Armenian army

"The Azerbaijani army is equipped with the state-of-the-art military hardware and weapons."

According to Oxu.Az, the statement came from the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev during the speech at the military parade on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the Azadlig Square in Baku.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan produces modern military hardware and armaments.

According to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Azerbaijan demonstrates a high patriotic spirit:

"The fighting efficiency of our army is at the highest level. Two years ago, Armenia committed a great provocation against our people, showed aggression against the civilian population, killed both military and civilians.

"Our army, Azerbaijani soldiers showed true heroism. The April fights once again demonstrated that the Azerbaijani people will not reconcile with this occupation. We totally dispelled the myth about the Armenian army. Within just a few days we did not leave one stone upon another on the defensive line they created over the years.

News.Az

