Headquarters: Another body found in Caspian Sea

Another man’s body has been found in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, the headquarters, created in connection with the accident that took place on Dec

Efforts are underway to determine whether the corpse is of one of the oilmen who went missing in the accident. A detailed statement will be made to the public after the body is identified.

On December 16, 2016, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gave instructions to the heads of relevant structures on urgent search for oilmen who went missing as a result of the accident in the Caspian Sea.

The headquarters, consisting of experts of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Defense Ministry, the State Border Service, the State Maritime Administration of Azerbaijan Republic, SOCAR and Caspian Shipping Company, is continuing search and rescue operations for the missing oilmen.

