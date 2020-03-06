Headquarters: Three Azerbaijani citizens returning from Iran tested positive for coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three citizens of Azerbaijan returning from the Islamic Republic of Iran tested positive for coronavirus infection, the operational headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said, APA reports.

One of them, a citizen born in 1938, appealed to the hospital for health problems after returning from Iran. During the examination, he was diagnosed with pneumonia, and laboratory analysis confirmed the incidence of coronavirus infection. At present, the patient's condition is satisfactory.

Two other persons - students born in 1993 and 1994 studying in Qum, Iran, were quarantined while crossing the Iran-Azerbaijan border, and coronavirus infection was also revealed during their examination. Their health is normal, they have no temperature and their condition satisfactory.

Appropriate measures are being taken to treat all three patients admitted to a special-purpose hospital.

News.Az

