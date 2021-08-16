Heads of Azerbaijani NGOs visit liberated Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heads of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating in Azerbaijan on Monday are on a visit to the country’s Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The NGO heads are accompanied by Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Agency for State Support to NGOs Azay Guliyev and Chief Consultant of the sector for work with non-governmental organizations of the department for work and communications with non-governmental organizations of the Presidential Administration, Deputy Chairman of the agency Vusal Guliyev.

Earlier, volunteers and representatives of youth organizations of Azerbaijan visited Aghdam.

News.Az