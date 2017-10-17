Heads of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Armed Forces hold meeting in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting between Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Chief of the Turkish General Staff, General Hulusi Akar and Chief of the Georgian General Staff, Major General Vladimer Chachibaia kicked off in Tbilisi on Oct. 17.



The meeting is focusing on the discussion of the current trilateral cooperation between the countries and its future prospects, an APA correspondent reported from Tbilisi.



The sides will adopt a joint statement following the meeting.

News.Az

