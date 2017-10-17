Heads of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian Armed Forces sign joint protocol

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting between Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Chief of the Turkish General Staff, General Hulusi Akar and Chief of the Georgian General Staff, Major General Vladimer Chachibaia took place in Tbilisi on Oct. 17.



During the meeting, the parties thoroughly discussed the military and political situation in the region and regional security issues, an APA correspondent reported from Tbilisi.

They also exchanged views on the prospects for tripartite military cooperation.



The heads of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Armed Forces noted the negative impact of international terrorism and aggressive separatism on peace, stability and development in the region, stressing the importance of joint actions to confront threats directed against the security of states.



Moreover, the parties mulled the prospects for military cooperation, holding tripartite military exercises and a number of other areas of joint activity.



The meeting ended with signing of a joint protocol.

