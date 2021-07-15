Health Ministry: Delta strain detected in Azerbaijan also found in numerous countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Delta strain detected in Azerbaijan has been also revealed in 104 countries, said Teyyar Eyvazov, chief infectious disease specialist of the Ministry of Health.

“A test taken from a person 72 hours before arriving from abroad may be negative,” Eyvazov noted.

"However, after a person enters the country, the test may show a positive result, that is, the disease begins to disseminate in an open form, which is reflected in the test result,” he added. “Moreover, sometimes the response to the PCR test is obtained illegally."

Delta strain of coronavirus was revealed among 31 people in Azerbaijan.

News.Az