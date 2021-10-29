Heat supply system of Azerbaijan’s Shusha completely ready for winter

+ ↺ − 16 px

The heat supply system of Azerbaijan's Shusha city in Karabakh is fully ready for winter, Aydin Karimov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Shusha district, wrote on Twitter News.Az reports.

He said that within the framework of preparing the city for winter, together with the Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, the boiler houses of Azeristiliktejhizat OJSC were inspected.

"According to the relevant instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, heat supply to the main buildings and facilities of the city will be provided," Karimov added.

News.Az