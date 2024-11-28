Heavy flooding in Thailand kills one, displaces thousands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy rain over the past three days has triggered severe flooding in southern Thailand, resulting in one death and the displacement of over 2,700 people, authorities said on Thursday.

The floods, which affected Narathiwat province, claimed the life of a student, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Wasan Chaitaweewong, head of the local disaster prevention and mitigation department, also confirmed that 65 local schools have been forced to suspend classes due to the ongoing rains, with more rainfall expected in the coming days.Prolonged rain has also forced the suspension of 65 local schools, he said.A heavy rain warning remains in effect, with continuous rain forecast across 70 percent of the province until early December, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.More than 500 soldiers and volunteers have been deployed to distribute relief kits and assist in evacuating residents to safer areas.Narathiwat governor Trakul Totham said a team has been set up to accelerate water drainage in affected areas.An employee at a clothing shop said floodwater had ruined her inventory."The water came from the back and it took us off guard," she told local media Amarin TV.While Thailand experiences annual monsoon rains, scientists say man-made climate change is causing more intense weather patterns that can make destructive floods more likely.Widespread flooding across Thailand in 2011 killed more than 500 people and damaged millions of homes around the country.

News.Az