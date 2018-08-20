Heavy rains create emergency situation in Armenia’s Armavir Province

+ ↺ − 16 px

An emergency situation has been created in Shenik, Karakert, and Dalarik villages of Armenia’s Armavir Province, due to heavy rains, according to the informatio

The water channel passing through these rural communities could not contain the flow of the continuing rain. As a result, the water burst out of the channel and flooded cultivated lands, vineyards, basements of houses, and barns, according to news.am.

A working group, led by Deputy Provincial Governor Gagik Gabrielyan, visited these villages to get familiarized with the situation on the spot.

Community commissions that assess damages caused by emergencies also will carry out work at these communities.

News.Az

