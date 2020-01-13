Heavy snow, torrential rain claim 15 lives in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy snow and torrential rain causing flash floods and landslides claimed at least 15 lives in Afghanistan, officials said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the country’s National Disasters Management Authority (NDMA), at least seven people were killed in western Heart city, six people -- mostly children -- were killed in southern Kandahar province and three more lives were lost in southern Helmand province.

Most of the casualties were caused by the collapse of mud houses in remote parts of the mountainous country.

Regional offices of the NDMA have warned of more torrential rains, heavy snow, flash floods and landslides in a number of southern and central provinces in the next few days.

According to the National Meteorological Directorate, up to 45 millimeters of rains and up to 50 millimeters of snowfall is forecast for more than 20 provinces in the next 24 hours.

