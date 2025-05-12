Heavy storms prompt flood watch across South Florida

+ ↺ − 16 px

A flood watch is in effect across much of South Florida on Monday as strong storms bring heavy rain, powerful wind gusts, and the risk of street flooding and travel disruptions.

The National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm and flood advisory warning just before 6 a.m., as storms intensified over southern portions of the region, especially near Homestead, Redland and areas west of US, News.Az reports, citing US media.

The thunderstorm warning was in effect until at least 6:15 a.m.

Local 10 meteorologist Julie Durda said the threat of severe weather will persist throughout the day, with a marginal risk for more strong storms and a flood watch in effect for both Miami-Dade and Broward counties and is expected to last until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“This is very concerning,” Durda said. “We’ve already seen more than two inches of rain in Miami, and with more showers moving in, the biggest concern is flooding.”

Radar showed winds gusting into the 60s in parts of southern Miami-Dade, especially near Homestead General Aviation Airport.

Durda emphasized that residents in the storm’s path should seek shelter immediately.

Steady rain and stormy conditions rolled into Hollywood and much of South Florida on Monday morning, prompting concerns about flooding, strong wind gusts and hazardous driving conditions.

Local 10’s Hannah Yechivi reported live from Hollywood, where rain began picking up just before sunrise. Meteorologists say the region could see up to 6 inches of rain throughout the day, increasing the risk of street flooding, especially in low-lying areas prone to water accumulation.

To help mitigate flood-related vehicle damage, the city of Hollywood is offering free parking in all four of its municipal garages through Tuesday morning.

Miami Beach is also providing free parking at city-owned garages for residents concerned about rising water levels.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch across the region and said some storms may produce strong wind gusts in addition to heavy downpours.

Despite the hazards, the rainfall could bring some relief to drought-stricken areas of South Florida, where recent brush fires have plagued parts of the Florida Keys.

She said that rain totals as of early Monday included more than 2.5 inches in Miami, nearly 2 inches in Pembroke Pines and over an inch in Key West and Hialeah. With the ground already saturated, even moderate rainfall could lead to ponding on roads and poor driving conditions.

Authorities are urging drivers to use caution, avoid flooded roads and stay informed as weather conditions evolve.

News.Az