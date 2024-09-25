Helene strengthens into hurricane as it approaches Mexico and Florida

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tropical Storm Helene has upgraded to a hurricane and is forecasted to become a dangerous Category 3 storm before making landfall on the US Gulf Coast on Thursday, News.Az reports citing BBC .

Forecasters warn the major hurricane could bring "life-threatening" storm surge, damaging winds and flooding to a large portion of Florida and the south-eastern US.The US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Helene was expected to pass the north-eastern Mexican coast of Yucatán in the coming hours and hit Florida late on Thursday local time.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for almost all of the state's counties.Data from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration indicates that maximum sustained winds from the storm have increased to near 80 mph (130 km/h).At 12:00 GMT, Helene was moving north-west from its position east of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo.Mexico's meteorological service said it could not rule out that the popular resorts of Cancún and Cozumel could be hit in the early hours of Wednesday local time.Red flags warning swimmers not to venture into the sea were flying on the beaches of Cancún as early as Tuesday and fishermen rushed to get their small boats out of the water.

News.Az