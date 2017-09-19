Helicopter accidentally launches rockets at people during Zapad 2017 exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unexpected incident occurred at the training ground Luzhsky near St. Petersburg during the Zapad 2017 (West 2017) exercises.

The Ka-52 helicopter accidentally launched a rocket at the audience, wounding two people.

Report informs citing the Russian media quoting eyewitnesses of the incident. According to a source, air-to-surface missile could be launched by negligence. He added that the shells fell in the journalists who were on the ground.

Two people suffered serious injuries, several cars were burnt.

According to preliminary data, an accident, not reported officially occurred on 17 or 18 September.

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Luzhsky training ground on September 18. He was accompanied by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

News.Az

News.Az