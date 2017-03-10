Helicopter crash in Istanbul caused by collision with tower

A collision with a TV tower was the reason behind the crash of a helicopter in an Istanbul suburb, the Turkish Transport Ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that four Russians were killed in the crash, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

"The helicopter crashed having collided with a tower," Sputnik cited the statement as saying.

