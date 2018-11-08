Helicopter crash in Russia’s Tver region kills one
A Mil Mi-8 helicopter crash in Russia’s Tver Region has killed one and left three injured, medical sources said, adding that the information about casualties wa
According to emergency sources, the helicopter crashed during a mission to monitor a gas pipeline.
"It was a pilot who reported the crash, the helicopter was en route from the Smolensk region’s Dukhovshchina settlement to the Tver region’s town of Andreapol," an emergency source said.
