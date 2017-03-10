Helicopter crashes in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rescue teams, including fire squads have been dispatched to the accident site.

At least five people were killed after a fire-fighting helicopter has crashed on Friday in Istanbul's Büyükçekmece district, located in the European side of the metropolis, a local mayor said, APA reported citing Daily Sabah.



Smoke was rising in the first pictures emerging from the accident site.



A total of seven people are believed to be in the crashed helicopter, including two pilots and four foreigners, which is reported to be Sikorsky S-76 model and belonging to a private company.

A total of seven people were on board of the the crashed aircraft, belonging to the Turkish industrial Eczacıbaşı group, including two pilots and four foreign guests of Russian origin, Istanbul Mayor Vasip Şahin confirmed, APA reported citing Daily Sabah.

