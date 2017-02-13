Helicopter crashes in Russia's Altai

+ ↺ − 16 px

An operation to search for a helicopter that had crashed in Russia’s southern Altai region began early Monday, an Emergencies Ministry spokesman told Sputnik.

A Robinson R66 helicopter of Altay Avia Helicopter Company was spotted on Sunday as it went down near the Lake Teletskoye.

"More than 160 rescuers began searching for the helicopter on Monday morning," the spokesman said, adding 68 more rescuers were waiting to be airlifted to the search area.

The helicopter is believed to have carried five people, including the region’s former deputy chief, Anatoly Bannyh, who survived a Mi-8 helicopter crash eight years ago.

News.Az

