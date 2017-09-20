Helicopter crashes in Turkey’s Nigde

+ ↺ − 16 px

One police officer was killed and another one was injured in a helicopter accident in Turkey's Central Anatolian province of Niğde.

The accident occurred at the Police Vocational High School in Niğde, Hurriyet Daily reported.

Abdullah Yıldırım, a 27-year-old special forces police officer, was killed after the helicopter’s propeller struck him, while 25-year-old special forces police officer Azim Doğan’s leg was wounded and he was later taken under treatment.

News.Az

News.Az