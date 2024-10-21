Yandex metrika counter

Helicopter crashes into radio tower in Houston, killing four - VIDEO

A helicopter crashed into a radio tower near downtown Houston on Sunday night, resulting in the deaths of four people on board, including a child, according to fire officials.

Houston authorities said the aircraft, a privately-owned R44 helicopter, went down just before 8 p.m. after taking off from Ellington Field, about 15 miles away. Its destination wasn't immediately known, News.Az reports, citing US media.

A nearby security camera caught the crash as it happened.



According to media reports, the tower's lights weren't working, and the Federal Aviation Administration had put out a notification about it.

The bodies haven't been identified and the victims' ages haven't been determined, authorities said.

Local media outlets reported a large amount of emergency personnel responding to the scene.

Police and fire officials urged residents near the crash site to call 911 if they find anything on their property that could help in their investigation.

News.Az 

