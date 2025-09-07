Helicopter crashes near Minneapolis airport in Minnesota, killing all aboard -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A helicopter crashed and burst into flames Saturday near a suburban airport in Minnesota’s Twin Cities, with authorities confirming there were no survivors, News.Az reports citing the India Times.

The downed aircraft, identified as a Robinson R66, was discovered around 2:45 pm local time west of Airlake Airport, according to a statement from the Lakeville Police Department. Emergency crews arriving on the scene reported the helicopter had burst into flames and that no one onboard survived.

It is unclear how many people were onboard the helicopter.

