Helicopter crews and special units of Russian Southern MD practice assault operation in Armenia

Servicemen of reconnaissance units of the Russian military grounds Alagyaz and Kamkhud of the Southern MD located in Armenia started practicing assault actions behind conditional enemy lines.

Russian Defense Ministry reported that Mi-24P and Mi-8MT helicopters as well as unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian military formation are involved in the training, according to panorama.am.

Helicopter crews and scouts are improving their cooperation and practicing detecting groups of a conditional enemy, the source said.

News.Az