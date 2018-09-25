"Helicopters of Russia" to discuss establishment of service center in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Helicopters of Russia” will present the current model range of civil and military helicopters at ADEX-2018

The "Helicopters of Russia" holding plans to discuss establishment of a service center for maintenance of Russian-made helicopters in Azerbaijan, the Deputy General Director of the holding company for after-sale services Igor Chechikov told reporters during the ADEX-2018 exhibition, RIA Novosti reported.

"During the exhibition, we intend to offer our partners the latest models of civil and military helicopters in combination with solutions for their further maintenance. We also expect to update the issue of creating a service center for Russian-made helicopters in Azerbaijan," the holding's press service quoted Chechikov as saying.

During the ADEX-2018 expo, the “Helicopters of Russia” holding company will present the current model range of civil and military helicopters. The Mi-38 model of helicopters in transport and passenger design, as well as Ansat and Mi-35M models of helicopters will be demonstrated.

The specialists of the holding are also planning to hold talks with traditional and potential customers of Russian-made helicopters and services for their after-sale support.

Chechikov talked at the last ADEX-2016 exhibition about the agreement signed with the head of Silk Way Helicopter Services company Azer Sultanov on the establishment of a joint venture in Azerbaijan for the maintenance and repair of Russian civil helicopters of the Mi-8/17 model.

The ADEX-2018 defense exhibition is held in Baku on September 25-27.

News.Az

News.Az