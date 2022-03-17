‘Help us to protect ourselves’, Ukraine addresses world community

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday once again asked the world community for help in stopping Russia, News.Az reports.

“We are fighting to stop Russia at the cost of our lives. We will fight till the victory,” the ministry said on Twitter, urging the closure of the Ukrainian sky.

The ministry added: “We urge to increase sanctions pressure on Russia. The world’s fate is being determined in Ukraine. Help us to protect ourselves and to protect you!”

News.Az