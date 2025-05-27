Herzog: Israel and Azerbaijan have built strong cooperation across multiple sectors -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel and Azerbaijan have developed close cooperation in several key areas, including security, innovation, energy, trade, and tourism, President of Israel Isaac Herzog said in a video message congratulating Azerbaijan on its Independence Day, News.Az reports.

Herzog extended warm congratulations on behalf of the people and the State of Israel and emphasized the long-standing historical ties between the Azerbaijani and Jewish peoples. Herzog noted that Azerbaijan's tradition of multiculturalism allows people of various cultures and religions to live together peacefully.

He said that the connection between the two nations goes back centuries, even millennia, and described Azerbaijan as a symbol of tolerance, diversity, and equality. He characterized the country as a testament to the possibility of peaceful coexistence and cooperation between different peoples and cultures.

Herzog also highlighted the role of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in strengthening bilateral relations. He remarked that Israel had witnessed the substantial development President Aliyev had brought to his country and that both sides had explored ways to expand cooperation further. He expressed confidence in Azerbaijan’s continued progress and the deepening of relations between the two nations.

Additionally, Herzog described Azerbaijan as an increasingly important crossroads for regional and diplomatic dialogue.

He concluded by thanking Azerbaijan for its support during the recent Eurovision Song Contest, noting that the backing from the Azerbaijani jury and public had been a deeply moving gesture.

News.Az