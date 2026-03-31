Hesgeth says upcoming days will be decisive in war with Iran

Hesgeth says upcoming days will be decisive in war with Iran

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U.S. Defense Chief Pete Hegseth said Tuesday that the coming days will be decisive in the ongoing war with Iran, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Speaking at a briefing, Hegseth added that he visited American troops in the Middle East on Saturday to observe military operations related to the conflict.

He declined to reveal the location of his visit, citing concerns that it could become a target for Iranian attacks.

News.Az