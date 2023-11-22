“Heydar Aliyev and the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan” photo exhibition organized in Berlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

A photo exhibition called "Heydar Aliyev and the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan" has been organized at the “Art Gallery Berlin” in the city of Berlin, Germany, News.Az reports.

Members of the Azerbaijani and local communities, art lovers attended the photo exhibition held as part of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" through the joint efforts of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany and "Azerkhalcha" OJSC.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Germany Nasimi Aghayev gave information about Great Leader Heydar Aliyev’s unparalleled services both in the direction of the development of Azerbaijani culture and its recognition abroad. The ambassador noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, named after the Great Leader, is successfully continuing his policy in the field of culture.

Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov greeted the event participants and delivered a speech: “The outstanding statesman Heydar Aliyev has rendered great services for the development and preservation of Azerbaijani culture. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev pays special attention to the field of culture, and unprecedented large-scale projects are being implemented for the promotion of the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan all over the world under the leadership of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.”

The exhibition aroused great interest of the local community.

News.Az