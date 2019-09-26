Yandex metrika counter

“Heydar Aliyev” book published in Burmese language

  • Politics
  • Share
“Heydar Aliyev” book published in Burmese language

“Heydar Aliyev” book by MP, writer Huseynbala Miralamov and Viktor Andriyanov has been translated into the Burmese language on the initiative of Azerbaijan`s Em

The book features life and legacy of world-renowned politician and statesman, national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Shwe O Latt, the Muslim entrepreneur and philanthropist from Myanmar, organized the translation of the book.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      