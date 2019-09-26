“Heydar Aliyev” book published in Burmese language
- 27 Sep 2019 00:36
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 141942
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/heydar-aliyev-book-published-in-burmese-language Copied
“Heydar Aliyev” book by MP, writer Huseynbala Miralamov and Viktor Andriyanov has been translated into the Burmese language on the initiative of Azerbaijan`s Em
The book features life and legacy of world-renowned politician and statesman, national leader Heydar Aliyev.
Shwe O Latt, the Muslim entrepreneur and philanthropist from Myanmar, organized the translation of the book.
News.Az