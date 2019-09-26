“Heydar Aliyev” book published in Burmese language

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Heydar Aliyev” book by MP, writer Huseynbala Miralamov and Viktor Andriyanov has been translated into the Burmese language on the initiative of Azerbaijan`s Em

The book features life and legacy of world-renowned politician and statesman, national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Shwe O Latt, the Muslim entrepreneur and philanthropist from Myanmar, organized the translation of the book.

News.Az

