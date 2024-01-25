Heydar Aliyev Center hosts exhibition of Georgian artist Lado Gudiashvili

+ ↺ − 16 px

An exhibition of the famous Georgian artist Lado Gudiashvili has been opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center, News.Az reports.

The exhibition was organized on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Center, with the support of the Embassy of Georgia in Azerbaijan and the Lado Gudiashvili Foundation in Georgia.

Addressing the event, the artist’s great-granddaughter Elizabed Lordkipanidze expressed her gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Center for organizing such a high-level exhibition.

First Deputy Director of Heydar Aliyev Center Fargan Novruzov noted that the exhibition features a collection of works from all periods of Lado Gudiashvili's life.

He expressed his gratitude to the Lado Gudiashvili Foundation and the Embassy of Georgia in Azerbaijan for the organization of the exhibition.

Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze said that the two countries have always enjoyed friendly and fraternal relations: "Our relations are developing successfully in both political and economic domains, and I would like to specially mention the humanitarian and cultural ties".

The diplomat emphasized that the exhibition would last for three months and visitors would be able to enjoy the exhibition. Zurab Pataradze expressed his gratitude to the Lado Gudiashvili Foundation, the Georgian National Museum, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Heydar Aliyev Center for organizing the exhibition.

Speaking about the paintings of Lado Gudiashvili, People's Artist, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Union of Artists Farhad Khalilov underscored that Lado started painting since childhood, and his art still amazes everyone.

Then the guests viewed with the exhibition.

