Heydar Aliyev Center hosts opening ceremony of 2nd Baku International Piano Festival

The 2nd Baku International Piano Festival has started at the Heydar Aliyev Center with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The aim of the festival, which will last until June 29, is to create a cultural bridge by bringing together musicians from different countries, News.Az reports.

Prior to the opening ceremony, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Founder of the Festival Shahin Novrasli, representative of the Heydar Aliyev Center Rena Mammadova and pianist Helene Mercier highlighted the importance of the festival.

The festival brings together well-known musicians from Azerbaijan, France, Spain, Brazil, Austria, Türkiye, Canada, Latvia, Hungary, Norway and Germany.

