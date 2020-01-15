Heydar Aliyev Center to host concert of Kremerata Baltica Chamber Orchestra and pianist Lucas Debargue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremerata Baltica Chamber Orchestra and famous French pianist Lucas Debargue will perform at a concert in the Heydar Aliyev Center on March 14, AzerTag reports.

The concert will feature outstanding pieces by Franz Liszt, Krzysztof Penderecki, Mieczyslaw Weinberg, and Milosz Magin.

In 1997, Austria`s legendary Lockenhaus Chamber Music Festival was witness to a small revolution when, besides many distinguished musicians, the violinist Gidon Kremer presented a brand new orchestra: Kremerata Baltica, comprising 23 young players from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. From their very first concert, the Kremerata Baltica conquered the discerning audience, injecting new blood into the Festival with their exuberance, energy and joy in playing.

The talented group of musicians developed in a few years into one of the best international chamber orchestras in the world and has cemented its international reputation in major concert venues around the world. Kremerata Baltica has played in the last 23 years in more than 50 countries, performing in 600 cities and given around 1,000 concerts in Japan, Australia, the USA, Latin America, Russia and all around Europe. It has released more than 20 CDs and has won the Grammy Award in 2002, the ECHO prize in 2002 and the Premium Imperiale Grant for Young Artists in 2009.

Lucas Debargue was discovered through his performances at the 15th International Tchaikovsky Competition held in Moscow in the year 2015. Although placing only fourth in the final round, he was the only musician across all disciplines who was awarded the coveted Moscow Music Critic’s Prize as a pianist whose “incredible gift, artistic vision, and creative freedom have impressed the critics as well as the audience”.

Straight after this incredible breakthrough, Lucas Debargue was invited to play solo and with leading orchestras in the most prestigious concert halls of the world.

News.Az

News.Az