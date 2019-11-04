Heydar Aliyev Center to host retrospective exhibition by Russian photographer Yakov Khalip

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heydar Aliyev Center will host “Heir to the Avant-Garde. The Azerbaijani diary” retrospective exhibition of the classic Soviet photographer Yakov Khalip.

The exhibition is organized by the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography, a Moscow-based non-profit organization.

Retrospective exhibition of Yakov Khalip will give an insight into the evolution of Soviet photography - from the avant-garde 1920s to the stagnant 1960s - through the body of work of one great photographer.

The exhibition is based on the Khalip family archive, collection of the Lumiere Center, private collections and photos taken in Azerbaijan.

Archive of the Khalip family reveals unique artefacts introducing the epoch: documents of the Arctic expedition; original expedition maps; trip permits and assignments; postcards sets of the 1930s; rare books and booklets featuring Khalip`s work; handmade thematic photo albums, created by the photographer and many more.

The exhibition will run till March 29, 2020.

News.Az

News.Az