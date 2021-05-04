Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges Iftar party in Moscow (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, an Iftar party in the Ramadan Tent opened by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Moscow on the occasion of Ramadan on the Poklonnaya Gora, Moscow. The event also featured the Day of Azerbaijan.

The event participants included nearly 1000 people, representatives of public organizations, members of Azerbaijani diaspora, as well as believers of different nationalities.

Addressing the event, Counselor of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia Zaur Pashayev expressed his gratitude to Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva for organizing the Iftar party.

A letter of gratitude was read out on behalf of the organizers of the Ramadan Tent addressed to Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva for her high appreciation of religious and spiritual values.

The event also featured a video clip highlighting Azerbaijan’s multiculturalism traditions.

The Ramadan Tent is an important project of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation performed since 2009 by Russia's Mufti Council to strengthen friendship in Moscow and regions of Russia, bring together Muslim representatives of different nations living in the capital of the Russian Federation.

