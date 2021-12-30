Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges New Year party for children in need of special care

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has organized the New Year festivities for children in need of special care, as well as deprived of parental care, from refugee and IDP families and with disabilities on the eve of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

At the initiative of Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation annually organizes festivities for children from orphanages and boarding schools, and children with special needs and of martyr families. However, since the gathering of a large number of people due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years is not in line with the quarantine regime requirements, the Foundation congratulated the children in a different way this year.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation delivered holiday gifts, along with Baku to boarding schools and social service institutions for children in need of special care in the regions of the country.

News.Az