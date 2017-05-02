Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Foundation of First President of Kazakhstan sign MoU

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on c

The MoU was signed by Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov and Executive Director of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation Kanat Jumabayev, Trend reports.

The document provides for the cooperation in social, cultural, scientific and educational areas.

Alakbarov and Jumabayev discussed the opportunities for enhancing cooperation and implementing joint projects between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation. The sides expressed their confidence that this cooperation will contribute to the strengthening of Azerbaijan-Kazakh bilateral relations and the deepening of mutual understanding and trust between the two countries.

Following the signing ceremony, the Kazakh delegation viewed exhibition halls and the Heydar Aliyev Museum at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

News.Az

